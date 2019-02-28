Siya Koyo at PE Opera House Jazz Afro Sunday

Bhisho-born singer Siya Koyo will perform at the PE Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sunday session at the intimate Barn theatre on Sunday March 3.

Koyo began singing in church at a young age, having joined an a capella trio at her church.

She later joined another group at church, Vocal Blend, and that’s when her talent blossomed.

She grew vocally and musically with the group which went on to release two albums. The first, Ngoban’aba, came out in 2005 and Gam’elihle was released in 2009.

Koyo toured the country with Vocal Blend, hosting several concerts and then stepped out of her comfort zone and began to explore other genres, working with local and national artists.

She also worked as a backing vocalist for artists such as Vusi Nova, Nathi Mankayi, Phutuma Tiso, Amanda Black, Dumza Maswana, Nomfundo Xaluva, Siya Mdebele, Lubabalo Luzipho, Sizwe Yaze, Nosisi Mavela and Lefa Mosea.

Koyo has been invited to work with the Nelson Mandela Bay Jazz Divas and has also worked with Bulelani Koyo, Bongani Tulwana, Asanda Mqiki, Ntlantla Swana, and legendary musicians and producers Lawrence Matshiza and Sizwe Zako.

She has been performed on many stages and at festivals such as Buyel’ ekhaya, the National Arts Festival, Ebubeleni and the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival.

Jazz Afro Sunday is at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). The cash bar in the upper foyer opens an hour before the show.

Further information from: Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.