All aboard for Pearson Chess Open

The 2019 Boardwalk Pearson Chess Open is on from Monday March 25 to Wednesday April 3 with chess grandmasters as well as emerging chess players competing in the event.

The tournament is accredited and recognised by the World Chess Federation.

The federation – Federation Internationale des Echecs, known as FIDE from its French acronym – has an invitation only Grandmasters (GM) Norm field which features players from India, France and Belarus in a series of competitions.