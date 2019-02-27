All aboard for Pearson Chess Open
School champs at Boardwalk in PE in March
The 2019 Boardwalk Pearson Chess Open is on from Monday March 25 to Wednesday April 3 with chess grandmasters as well as emerging chess players competing in the event.
The tournament is accredited and recognised by the World Chess Federation.
The federation – Federation Internationale des Echecs, known as FIDE from its French acronym – has an invitation only Grandmasters (GM) Norm field which features players from India, France and Belarus in a series of competitions.
The FIDE Open – open to all players – is from March 28 to 31.The development section for primary school pupils is on March 30.
The Boardwalk has been in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union since 2011 and has hosted the Commonwealth Chess Championships 2013, the African Youth Chess Championships in 2013, the Eastern Cape Close Chess Tournament 2015 and the African Youth Chess Championships 2016.
The public is encouraged to visit the Boardwalk Pearson Open Chess Open to watch some of the exciting chess battles at the International Convention Centre.
The GM Norm Field and FIDE Open will be rated by FIDE, Chess South Africa (Chessa), and the URS. Chess players are called to register to compete in the 2019 Boardwalk Pearson Open Chess Open before 8pm.
For information, contact Tinus Goosen on 083-299-0292 or boardwalkpearsonchess18@gmail.com.