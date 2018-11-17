Taste of Goosen CD ‘Padkos’

SA music industry veteran Anton Goosen (pictured) will perform at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Friday November 23 at 7.30pm. Fans will get a taste of Padkos, Goosen’s new CD and his first since his Groen Blomme project of 11 years ago. He describes the music on the new album as “organic sounds” which he and his sound engineer, Peter Pearlson, worked on, on and off, for six years.

Only Diep Blou See and Beestepote, in which the Soetstemme Choir from Delta Solms farm may be heard, were recorded in studio. Everything else was either recorded at Goosen’s home in Gansbaai or at Pearlson’s academy of sound engineering in Cape Town.

Denzl Keenan, from the band Rooibaard, has performed with Goosen for years and, thanks to technology, was able to record his cuts in Clarens and send them via the internet.

Goosen uses the term “organic sounds” as there are no drums, electric guitars or electronic instruments to be heard on the album. Included instead are acoustic guitar, Hammond organ, stomp box, cajon, bongo, piano, banjo, alto saxophone and other instruments. Collaborating musicians included Lise Swart, Schalk Joubert, Fred Koch from the Bushrock Band, Albert Frost, Gian Groen, Nielen Prinsloo, Denzl Keenan, Vernon Swart and others. Goosen said writing and recording the album had allowed him to rediscover his musical roots.Several of the songs reference the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, among them the opening track Diep Blou See, in which he describes the Gansbaai area, its whales and scenery as seen from a tree-house.

The Music Kitchen is at 69 Mangold Street and all tickets for the show are being sold via the Quicket website at R140 each. More information from Ian Mitchell on 072-994-5096 or 041-364-1964, or follow The Music Kitchen on Facebook.