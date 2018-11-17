Exhibit ‘engages the archive’
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) photography lecturer Heidi Saayman Hattingh has a new exhibition that will open at the Bird Street Gallery on Tuesday under the banner of the visual arts department of the university’s School of Music, Art and Design.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.