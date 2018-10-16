Fit Fiesta returns

Fit Fiesta will be hosting the second Fit Fiesta Workout at the Roof Garden Bar in Winston Ntshona (formerly Chapel) Street at 6pm on Thursday October 25. The event will feature an intense 50-minute body weight and cardio workout, followed by a 20- minute yoga flow stretch hosted by Manuelle and Danique from Fit Fiesta.

Guests will receive a complimentary cocktail and they can buy food and drinks after the workout to continue the party.

There is no dress theme but it is a celebration of peace and love.

Tickets are limited. Doors open at 5pm and the sweat party is from 6 to 7.15pm.

Guests are urged to bring their own yoga mat, sweat towel and water.

Tickets can be purchased from: fitfiesta.howler.co.za

More information from the venue roofgarden@33chapel.co.za