Self defence, safety awareness workshop

Yokhuselo Haven is teaming up with Pearson High School Interact Club and Caileigh Stap from Boost and Gina Kilian on Saturday October 20 for a self-defence and safety awareness workshop in Summerstrand.

The workshop will be held in the Pearson High School hall from 9am and is open to all ages and all genders.

Event organiser Joanne Anthony-Gooden said safety and awareness were vital topics.

“In this day and age we need to be equipped to face all sorts of unfortunate events,” Anthony-Gooden said.

“We are asking a R20 donation at the door as fundraising for Yokhuselo Haven.”

Further information from joanne@anthonyinc.co.za, or call 041-582-5150.