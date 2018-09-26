Back to the 1980s for Alzheimer's fundraiser

Central’s Roof Garden Bar will rock the vinyl frontier next week when Charity Networking Events (CNE) presents a 1980s party.

CNE organisers Megan Holden and Chantellé Ferreira are hosting the fundraiser on Thursday October 4 in aid of Alzheimer’s South Africa, with the tagline “it’s going to be unforgettable”.

DJ Shane will be on the vinyl.

“Each event is a fundraiser for a different charity. where publicity is achieved for the chosen cause.Besides the donation to the chosen charity, a collection is also held for physical goods which support the worthy cause,” Holden said.

Alzheimer’s SA helps families face the challenge of dementia, which often is accompanied by memory loss.

The Eastern Cape branch is headed by Dr Heather Rauch, a social worker specialising in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The organisation tries to raise awareness and challenge the stigmas around dementia., which affects all cultural groups.

The regional branch offers a clinic in Walmer, Gqebera and Grahamstown and facilitates support groups in various communities. It also helps train community-based caregivers who specialise in how to care for dementia patients, clinic staff, social workers, teachers, and church and community leaders.

Next week’s fundraiser will focus on the decade known for fashion trends such as leg-warmers, shoulder pads, big hair, blue mascara and oversize blazers.

Tickets are R160 (R300 per couple), which includes a welcome drink and boerewors.

The party starts at 7pm, there is a cash bar and there will be prizes for best-dressed guests.