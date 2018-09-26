Celebrate your femininity at beauty and make-up event
Experts to share tips with Bay women
As more and more millennials dread stepping out of the house without a “facebeat” – even at its most minimal – enthusiasts and experts in the beauty field have stepped to educate the public on the subject of beauty and skin care.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.