Make sure your loved ones and your legacy are well protected

When it comes to planning for the future, many people focus on building wealth, acquiring assets, and achieving their life goals. While these are undoubtedly essential aspects of life, it's equally important to consider what happens to your estate after you die. This is where a will plays a pivotal role.

A will is not just a legal document; it's a powerful tool to ensure your wishes are respected, your loved ones are cared for, and your legacy lives on.

Here's why having a will is so important:

1. Providing clarity and protecting your loved ones

One of the most significant advantages of having a will is the clarity it offers. By outlining your wishes regarding the distribution of your assets, and appointment of your executor, you eliminate any ambiguity that might otherwise lead to disputes among your heirs. This ensures your loved ones know precisely what you intended.

You can designate guardians for minors, ensuring they are placed in the care of someone you trust, and set up a minor's trust to avoid funds being paid to the government-run Guardian's Fund. When a person passes away without a will, their estate is subject to intestacy laws. These laws dictate how assets are distributed without considering your personal wishes.

2. Ensuring your will is legally valid

When an attorney, experienced in estate planning and will drafting, drafts your will, you know the document meets with the legal requirements of a valid will. If these requirements are not met, your will won't be accepted by the master, and the laws of intestacy will dictate how your estate is distributed.

Attorneys specialised in estate planning and will drafting, like the legal team at Pagdens, also know about possible traps and problems to avoid. Will drafting is based on the law, and attorneys are most suited to deal with legal issues and interpret and draft legal documents.