A will and estate plan are vitally important for your family’s financial wellbeing and can ensure you enjoy the fruits of your labour when you retire.
Every will and estate plan is personal and should be tailored that way. It’s also important to ensure that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) doesn’t get more than it’s entitled to and that your family is better off should you die.
The person you trust with your will and estate planning should have extensive knowledge of the law, especially in respect of wills, trusts and estate duty. They should have practical experience of winding up estates, a working knowledge of — among other things — income tax, capital gains tax and VAT, various policies, usufructs and how to deal with assets overseas.
You may feel your estate is structured correctly because it was done by someone you trust or because it is “fair” to your children. But legal practitioner Pagdens regularly deals with estates of people who thought they had well-planned wills, only for the team to find ways in which the estate could’ve been structured more efficiently. You may be one of those people, but you will never know until you ask for the firm’s input.
Plan your estate today to secure your family's future
Legal practitioner Pagdens is offering free will drafting until October 7
Image: 123RF
Pagdens has a more than 50 years of practical experience in winding up estates and two directors who have done advanced courses in estate planning and trust and estate administration.
People often say “if I’m dead, taxes cannot hurt me, that will be my children’s problem” or “my children can restructure their own lives”. These statements are not entirely correct. Estate duty and capital gains tax can reduce your estate by 34.4% once your joint estate exceeds R7m. This makes a big difference to the lives of those you leave behind.
Here are two examples of ways Pagdens has saved clients money by structuring their estate plans properly:
R1.3m saved
R3.74m saved
Protect your heirs against paying unnecessary taxes when you pass away
A specialist in wills and estate planning can point out these types of pitfalls and introduce a number of ways to capitalise on substantial income tax, capital gains tax and estate duty benefits.
Even if you think your estate isn't “big enough” for this type of structuring, you can benefit from making small changes and putting less complex structures in place now. You may think you only need a will if you are married or have children, but the earlier you start planning, the better.
Contact Pagdens before October 7 2022 to get your will drafted for free.
Call 041-502-7200 or email ilse@pagdens.co.za. You can also complete the online will form and the firm will make contact with you. Don't put it off any longer.
This article is for general information that should not be used or relied on as legal or other professional advice. The amounts quoted were correct at the time of publishing. No liability can be accepted for any errors or omissions nor for any loss or damage arising from reliance upon any information herein. Always contact an attorney for specific and detailed advice. The offer of free wills is valid if you contact Pagdens before October 7 2022, thereafter clients will be charged at our usual fair rates. Errors and omissions excepted (E&OE).
This article was paid for by Pagdens.
