Protect your heirs against paying unnecessary taxes when you pass away

Whether you have a large family that includes several children or a small one, a partner or a spouse, the finest legacy you can leave your heirs is a correctly planned estate.

Not only will this ensure your loved ones are cared for when you are no longer around to care for them, but it will stop them from having to pay unnecessary income tax, capital gains tax or estate duty on their inheritance. The latter two taxes could, without correct estate planning, amount to a loss of 34.4% of any growth in your estate.

With this in mind, this Wills Week (September 12-16), it is worth asking yourself:

Do you ...

Have any assets, including life policies, of more than R7m?

Have a trust, and one or more of your children are overseas?

Have a special-needs child?

Have a second spouse who is not the parent of your child?

Own property or shares overseas?

Have a trust, but are not making maximum use of it?

Have a trust, the beneficiary of which is a further trust?

Have you ...

Left all your assets to your spouse?

Left all your living annuities to your surviving spouse or children?

Left your assets directly to your children?

Created a usufruct in your estate?

Not provided adequately for your surviving spouse/life partner?

Bequeathed overseas assets to a trust?

Failed to take into account the accrual claim of your spouse?

Left assets to you children subject to them paying an annuity to your spouse?

Left specific assets to your spouse and the residue to your children?

Left your life policies to your spouse?

If you have answered “yes” to any of the questions above, you may not have planned your estate correctly.

There are numerous examples of possible problems or red flags in estate planning (scenario dependent), but only those who know how to identify these problems are able to advise you on the solutions.