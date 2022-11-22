×

News

Body of missing Sterkspruit teen found near river

By Riaan Marais - 22 November 2022
The body of 13-year-old Asithandile Hoko has been found on the banks of the Silindini River
Image: Supplied

The body of a 13-year-old boy, reported missing by his grandmother in Sterkspruit on November 7, has been found on the banks of the Silindini River.

Police had earlier in November called on the community to help find the youngster from New Rest.

Asithandile Hoko had left home on November 4 and was reported missing three days later, when he failed to return home to his grandmother after visiting his mother in Thuntubele township a few days earlier.

Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the boy had to cross the Ezingwenyameni River on his way to Thuntubele, and again on his way back.

Police divers conducted searches in and around the river, but there was no sign of Asithandile until this week.

“The SAPS would like to thank every police member and the community that formed part of the team that searched for Asithandile.

“His body was found on the banks of the Silindini River.

“Our condolences to the family.”

