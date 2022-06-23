SPOTLIGHT | 'Elvis' in cinemas, along with 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
King of Rock rolls out on big screens, and stand a chance to meet some yellow minions in our Spotlight studio
Spotlight’s focus this week is on big cinema releases, and kicks off with the long-awaited Baz Luhrmann visual feast, Elvis. The King of Rock is seen through the lens of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), from Elvis’s initial rise to fame in the 1950s to his unprecedented stardom and growth into the rock ’n roll star who changed the world with his music.
Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley) and Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things also star, but the glowing reviews are reserved for Austin Butler as Elvis. A combination of his voice and that of Presley’s was used to achieve goose-bump levels of authenticity. This breakout performance saw Butler devoting two years of his life to the film. It is showing at cinemas nationwide from June 24.
Presenter Collette Prince attended the dazzling red carpet premiere this week – make sure you don’t miss the insert.
Ahead of the big holiday animated releases for the family at cinemas, Spotlight has a look at Minions: The Rise of Gru, showing from July 1. Make sure you don’t miss a chance to meet minions Stuart, Bob and Kevin next week in the Spotlight studio. Head over to @Spotlight South Africa for competition details. Another animated comedy coming to cinemas at the end of July is DC League of Super Pets, with the voices of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves.
We also look in on next week’s horror genre cinema release, Men. This insanely nightmarish horror movie, perfect for fright-night fans, is at cinemas from July 1.
