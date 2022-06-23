Stand-up comedy through a stepdad’s eyes

By Devon Koen -

Featuring a man with a stepson of four, a girlfriend who only gives it up on a Thursday and an ingenious way to make money after seeing what others are up to on social media during lockdown, Khanyiso Kenqa’s iStepfather offers light comedic relief to the weary National Arts Festival patron.



Staged as a one-man comedy act, iStepfather delves into topics many might not want to discuss...