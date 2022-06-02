The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2022 | All the action
More than 120 pupils from 31 participating schools were given the chance to show off their mastery of general knowledge at the 2022 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
Paterson High scoops The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
Paterson High School displayed unequivocal general knowledge mastery by winning the 2022 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz at ...
Top four teams through to semifinals of Herald ...
High school pupils from across the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions showed off their exceptional general knowledge ...
Bright minds tested in first round of Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
The general knowledge showdown for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts got off to a flying ...
Just five days left to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
There are only five days left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter The Herald ...
Generous prize package for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners
The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back in full swing, with entries streaming in from high schools across Nelson Mandela ...
Entries open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils with a thirst for ...
