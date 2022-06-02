Ramaphosa confirms theft at his farm but denies criminal involvement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims by Arthur Fraser, the former state security agency boss, that he was involved in criminal conduct over the theft of millions of dollars at his farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa, however, confirmed that a robbery took place at his farm in Limpopo on or around February 9 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.

“President Ramaphosa is clear that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in a statement.

He said Ramaphosa was attending an AU summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred.

“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation.

“President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya.