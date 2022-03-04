Generous prize package for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back in full swing, with entries streaming in from high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga.

The competition, which was won by Alexander Road High School in 2021, is expected to be hotly contested again.

There is a prize package valued at more than R108,000 on offer for the 2022 winners, including R25,000 in cash from co-naming sponsor Isuzu to be shared among the top three winning schools.

A schools quiz is a fun way for eager young minds to assimilate knowledge and connect with their peers as well as the world around them.

Axxess chief revenue officer Dale Moulton said the quiz afforded pupils the opportunity to learn, adapt and grow, and that is why they encouraged our local schools to get involved.

“During last year’s competition I saw a bunch of promising young adults who clearly loved to compete, and yet were just as happy when other competitors got the answers right.

“This, to me, demonstrated what this competition is all about,” Moulton said.

Access to information is critical today and Axxess will keep the winners connected with a range of connectivity solutions, which is why the winners can decide if they want three months of free LTE data with a MiFi device or three months of free fibre internet connectivity.

Prizes from Axxess have a total value of R24,200 and will be awarded to the four pupils from the winning team.

The figure also includes six reader prizes from Axxess to be given away on social media in April and May.

The following prizes are also up for grabs:

Walmer Park Shopping Centre is giving gift vouchers with a total value of R10,000 to be shared among the top three winning schools, as well as hamper bags to each pupil from the top three winning schools valued at a total of R3,600;

Pickwick Books is giving the winning team R3,000 in cash; R2,000 for the second-placed team; R1,500 for third and R1,000 for fourth. Each member of the winning team also gets a R400 books voucher;

​ Woodlands Dairy is giving a First Choice hamper to every pupil who reaches the round of 16, as well as 12 hampers to the top three winning schools (total value of prizes R7,600);

The Radisson Blu, besides sponsoring the competition venue, is giving breakfast, dinner and spa vouchers to the value of R4,880 to be shared among the top three schools;

Caltex is providing fuel vouchers to a total value of R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools; and

The Herald is giving every quiz participant a hamper valued at R100, and the pupils from the top five schools will receive an additional hamper valued at R200 each, bringing this prize value total to R16,800.

Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on February 14, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.

Entries close on Friday March 18, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from April 5 to May 27 to help entrants prepare for the competition.

General knowledge questions will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.

Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.

Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz22.

Entries must be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 18.

Rounds one and two of the quiz will take place on May 14 and 21, respectively, with the semifinals and finals on May 28.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za.

HeraldLIVE