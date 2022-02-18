Entries open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils with a thirst for knowledge to experience the fun and learning opportunities of taking part in a schools quiz.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part. ..
