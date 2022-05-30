Paterson High scoops The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Paterson High School displayed unequivocal general knowledge mastery by winning the 2022 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha at the weekend.

The Schauderville school excelled in every round, sending defending champs Alexander Road High home in the quarterfinals last week, and beating Humansdorp’s Nico Malan 15-12 in the finals on Saturday.

First-time quiz entrants Morningside High finished third and Riebeek College Girls’ High fourth.

Paterson’s journey to the top began with a 14-10 semifinal win over Riebeek earlier on Saturday.

Nico Malan and Morningside’s semifinal was also closely contested, with the visitors securing their place in the finals by 14 points to 13.

Paterson’s Hamish Bardien, Erin Strydom, Rikyle Jordaan and Sivenathi Zantsi, all 15 and in grade 10, were overwhelmed by their win.

“I can’t describe the feeling,” Hamish said.

“I thank God, our crew, teachers and principal, and everyone who supported us, including the community.

“We did this for the community.”

Rikyle said: “All four of us dreamt about winning and our dream came true.

“I firmly believe the universe conspired in our favour.”

Sivenathi said dedication, perseverance and patience got them the win.

“We sacrificed all our breaks and practised every day.”

Erin said mentoring teacher, English head of department Annu Soundarajan, had been their anchor.