Just five days left to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

There are only five days left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
An important part of the schools calendar in past years, the quiz was revived in 2021 by The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu, giving a new generation of pupils a chance to show off their general knowledge mastery.
This time, there’s a shot at a prize package of more than R110,000 for the winning schools, which will include prizes from Isuzu and The Herald, as well as sponsors Axxess, the Radisson Blu, Woodlands Dairy, Caltex and Walmer Park.
Bargain Books has come on board as a new sponsor in 2022.
In an effort to further develop literacy among the younger generation, Bargain Books, as part of its ongoing The Herald Kids Reading Corner initiative, has agreed to campaign a book drive where books donated by public, along with a R5,000 Bargain Books sponsorship, will be handed over to the top three schools.
The winning schools will select their preferred beneficiaries — ideally primary schools — where these books will be donated.
Entries close on Friday March 18, with The Herald and Isuzu to deliver free copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over eight weeks, from April 5 to May 27, to help teams prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions during the quiz will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.
“We are very excited to host this year’s edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz competition,” The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.
“This special initiative aims to foster development in literacy and encourage young individuals to read — salient pillars The Herald aims to uphold.
“Reflecting on last year’s competition, it’s clear the youth in our community have a desire for knowledge, and being able to offer them a platform to showcase their excellence and proficiency is as rewarding for us as it is for them.
“With less than one week before entries close, we would like to encourage schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga to take part,” Ulay-Walters said.
Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha won the 2021 competition, with Sanctor High School in second and Nico Malan High in third place.
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz22
Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday March 18.
Rounds one and two of the quiz will take place on May 14 and 21 respectively, with the semifinals and finals on May 28.
For more information, contact Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za.
