Just five days left to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

There are only five days left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

An important part of the schools calendar in past years, the quiz was revived in 2021 by The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu, giving a new generation of pupils a chance to show off their general knowledge mastery.

This time, there’s a shot at a prize package of more than R110,000 for the winning schools, which will include prizes from Isuzu and The Herald, as well as sponsors Axxess, the Radisson Blu, Woodlands Dairy, Caltex and Walmer Park.

Bargain Books has come on board as a new sponsor in 2022.

In an effort to further develop literacy among the younger generation, Bargain Books, as part of its ongoing The Herald Kids Reading Corner initiative, has agreed to campaign a book drive where books donated by public, along with a R5,000 Bargain Books sponsorship, will be handed over to the top three schools.

The winning schools will select their preferred beneficiaries — ideally primary schools — where these books will be donated.

Entries close on Friday March 18, with The Herald and Isuzu to deliver free copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over eight weeks, from April 5 to May 27, to help teams prepare for the competition.