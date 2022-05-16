×

News

Bright minds tested in first round of Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

By Herald Reporter - 16 May 2022

The general knowledge showdown for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts got off to a flying start at the weekend, with the first round of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha.

The competition was revived in 2021 after a break of several years, with Saturday’s elimination round featuring more than 120 pupils from 31 schools...

