WATCH | Trailer for new lockdown documentary 'United Apart SA'

A gripping documentary about SA's lockdown and the effect it has had on society, the economy and the country's most vulnerable citizens is to be broadcast on Showmax from next month.

In March 2020, with fewer than a handful of known infections, SA embarked on one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

How much did our lives change? Did the authorities go too far? Can a developing economy follow the lockdown models for fiscally sound countries? What fault lines did Covid-19 expose? What more could have been done to effect change while fighting a devastating pandemic?