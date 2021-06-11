The Herald Book Club welcomes all to enjoy the wonder of words

Calling all book worms. The Herald has joined forces with Bargain Books to launch The Herald Book Club, where our readers can get all the latest information on the best-selling books and exclusive reviews.

We also have some exciting authors lined up who will chat about their books at our virtual events.

Book club members will also get VIP access to book launches.

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said she was excited about the initiative.

“For many of us who enjoy a good book, you’re often looking for someone to talk to about it, someone who gets it.

“We, at The Herald, would like to offer you that platform.

“We are passionate about words — it is after all our core business — and we want all like-minded individuals to join us on this journey.

“In our book club, you will get all the tips and the latest information about popular authors and books, and you will get to mingle with some guest authors.

“But most importantly, we want you to belong to our reading community and take ownership of what will ultimately be your club,” De Kock said.

There will be community-based initiatives such as book drives for poorer areas and a strong focus on creating literacy awareness.

The reviews and top picks will also be in The Herald once a month.

The Missing Sister is the 7th book in the popular series The Seven Sisters. The book was launched on 27 May.

The review of The Missing Sister will be published in The Herald on Thursday next week.

There will also be a lot of giveaways and prizes on HeraldLIVE, our social media platforms.

Bargain Books marketing manager Leigh Jackman said a collaboration with The Herald was an excellent way to share their love of reading with a greater audience.

“We also have a pretty intense fondness for book clubs — which have, for some time, constituted a beloved segment of our customer base,” Jackman said.

“Encouraging the appreciation and widespread discussion of as many books as we can is a big part of what we do at Bargain Books, and the opportunity to strengthen and support that culture is important to us.

“It’s also a great chance for us to share our new Debut of the Month promotion, which is devoted to introducing amazing new writers to as large an audience as possible while also casting a spotlight on novels that we are thrilled to welcome onto the scene.”

Bargain Books will pick the five top books of the month.

“Our five picks will always include our Book of the Month (because that title always gains a solid readership) as well as our Debut of the Month — which is chosen in conjunction with the most fanatical book-lovers on our team,” Jackman said.

“The remaining three will be chosen by the manager of our Walmer Park store, because that way we can be confident that our picks will include titles of specific interest to your readers.

“Ultimately we’ll be picking five titles in which we have great faith — a diverse selection with our readers at heart.”

And it is so easy to join. All you need to do to become a part of this club is to subscribe to our HeraldLIVE newsletter, make sure you have registered on HeraldLIVE or subscribed to one of our HeraldLIVE subscription packages.

Log onto HeraldLIVE and click on your profile, select the “Newsletter” tab, and make sure “Offers on product and services” is ticked.

So join us as we get between the covers.

If you would like more information or would like to partner with us on this initiative, contact Catherine Richards at richardsc@arena.africa