‘Taste Asia’ at the next FREE Herald Cooking Masterclass

While overseas leisure travel is still restricted, The Herald Cooking Masterclass invites you on a sensory trip to Asia to experience flavoursome favourites — made in your own kitchen.

Have you always wanted to make your own sushi? Do you love dumplings and won tons but have no idea how make these yourself?

Capsicum Culinary Studio’s professional chefs are excited to teach participants of the next Herald Cooking Masterclass, a live virtual cooking event, how to make all three of these Asian dishes in just 45 minutes.

The “Taste Asia” Masterclass will take place on Wednesday September 23 at 3pm when participants will learn how to make Japanese sushi, Chinese dumplings and Korean/Vietnamese-inspired won tons.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass series, sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine, Capsicum Culinary Studio and The Herald, has become hugely popular among food lovers in the region. Despite some load-shedding gremlins, the previous Masterclass, on September 2, was viewed more than 3,500 times on The Herald’s Facebook page in just two days.

To get the most out of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses, participants are encouraged to cook along while watching the chefs, pose questions to them online and, most importantly, have fun in the comfort of their own kitchens.

Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay, who will co-present the next Herald Masterclass with chef Donovan Miller, said the classes were fun and interactive.

“We love it when participants pose questions. The recipes are easy, and people will be surprised to find out that they can make these Asian food items at home. You don’t need to spend a lot of money,” she said.

Asian flavours

While Miller is excited to introduce participants to the Asian flavours of soya, chilli and other spices, he said the ingredients would also be easy to find.

“We e-mail a list of all the ingredients to the participants beforehand and I often suggest replacements. For instance, if people do not have a sushi mat, I can teach them how to use a tea towel to roll the sushi,” he said.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee recommends pairing the sushi with a dry rosé and the dumplings and wontons with a crisp sauvignon blanc — all from the Three Peaks award-winning wine range.

“The 2020 vintage sauvignon blanc will be coming out soon, and will be a perfect combination,” she said.

As part of The Herald Cooking Masterclass Series, Schoonbee carefully pairs the Masterclass dishes with Three Peaks wine. She also sponsors 20 lucky-draw participants at each virtual event with a bottle of wine and a branded chef’s apron.

While there is no limit to the number of participants attending the virtual cooking event, interested foodies are invited to register early to give them plenty of time to buy the necessary ingredients for the dishes they will make in the Masterclass.