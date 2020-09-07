Another young woman killed in Eastern Cape, suspect hands himself over

The community of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is reeling after the death of a young woman on Saturday morning.

Asalinto Lumkwana was allegedly stabbed at the suspect's home in Mchubakazi township.

Lumkwana’s friend, Azipheli Nxiweni, 22, told Sowetan that the mother later allegedly told community members that she thought her son was "just beating” Lumkwana.

“The mother even stopped people who were trying to help, saying Asalinto broke into her house,” she alleged.

The suspect has since handed himself over to the police.