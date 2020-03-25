Amanda Black urges those with anxiety to stay calm amid lockdown

Celebs across the country have poured onto social media to call for calm after a 21-day national lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The lockdown will come into effect on Thursday at midnight.

While uncertainty and fear grip many, musician Amanda Black encouraged her followers to watch out and support those who suffer from anxiety and depression.

“Love and light and a couple of virtual hugs for everyone who’s going through it right now. Not knowing how they’ll make ends meet come month-end. Sparkles.

"Especially those dealing with mental illness not knowing how they’ll get through this. Anxiety attacks, depression episodes and list goes on. Qina mchana and seek professional or close friend help. Even if it’s telephonically you can do this!” she wrote, revealing that news of the lockdown had left her with insomnia and anxiety.