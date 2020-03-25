Lockdown no stress for CrossFit community

CrossFit athletes across Port Elizabeth will not have to put their training on ice as gyms across Nelson Mandela Bay prepare to shut their doors during the national lockdown.

A number of boxes (Crossfit gyms) will close for the next three weeks as the country battles the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Leading the charge in the bid to help “flatten the curve”, CrossFit Algoa head coach and founder Dave Levey closed the gym on Monday, citing the need to ensure the safety of all its members and to help limit the spread of the virus.

“We had planned to shut down before the announcement of the national lockdown as this was part of our safety measures we had put in place at the box,” the multiple CrossFit Games competitor said.

“We took this decision due to our need to ensure the health and safety of our members and the last thing we want to do is jeopardise any of their health.

“Also we wanted to try to be in line with the national government’s directive of practising social distancing.

“We did have measures in place to deal with the new regulations, but as [the coronavirus] started spreading, we decided to stop, because we knew it would be here soon,” he said.

Levey said the box would post daily workouts — “a 15 to 20 minute video of the workout each day” — for members to follow on its website and social media channels.

“We [also] have scaling options for loaned-out equipment at zero rental [fee] for our members — some have bars, others have kettlebells.

“We will also have a workout each day using things you have around the house, so members can still continue their training whether [or not] they have equipment,” Levey said.