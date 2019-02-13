DJ Cleo & other famous faces slam Eskom over load-shedding
DJ Cleo has joined thousands of frustrated South Africans, who have lambasted Eskom for load-shedding across the country.
Eskom announced on Wednesday that stage 3 load-shedding would continue for the rest of the day. This was a downgrade from stage 4 earlier this week.
Social media has been flooded with complaints about the power utility's decision and DJ Cleo joined the throng.
Cleo said that no matter how fancy the company tried to be, people were still sitting in darkness.
"There is no difference to the stages. Darkness is darkness," he wrote with a frustrated emoji.
Fashion designer Thula Sindi also wasn't impressed by the blackout and joked that it was keeping the people of Joburg humble.
I guess Eskom is trying to keep Athol, Melrose, Illovo & Hyde Park humble with these short load shedding spells ?? pic.twitter.com/FJr4ELCGC9— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 12, 2019
When load shedding demon hits your area but your phone battery is at 98% pic.twitter.com/5zClv6CExS— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 12, 2019
Florence Masebe and Bridget Masinga also shared how load-shedding was preventing them from living their best lives.
We might as well turn the light off phela. And put a closed for business sign at the borders #loadshedding #Stage4— Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) February 11, 2019
Load shedding has me picking up new skill sets, like how to manually override and reset garage doors?— Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) February 12, 2019
While everyone else is practically pulling their hair out, TV presenter Siv Ngesi isn't stressed.
The star claimed he hasn't been hit by load-shedding apparently because he lives down the road from parliament .
Living same street as parliament has kept me away from load shedding! ????? pic.twitter.com/UrRHHLLWwW— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 12, 2019