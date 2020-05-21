‘Open economy or face disaster’

The economy needs to reopen fully if SA is to avoid a jobs bloodbath of two-million jobs losses in 2020.

This is the view of Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt, who said he believed the lockdown should be lifted as soon as possible to save businesses and, ultimately, jobs.

Roodt was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber annual general meeting, which was hosted on a digital platform on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he would not argue against the lockdown measures, but he believed there would be an increase in poverty, crime and unemployment.

“Wealth corresponds with everything that is good — health, education and infrastructure.

“Bad things correlate with poverty, crime and unemployment.

“And I am afraid the measures that have been put in place to contain the virus will have a dramatic and huge effect on the economy,” Roodt said.

He estimated the national economy would contract by at least 10%, while some economists estimate a 20% contraction.

“If that happens, many thousands of businesses will close down. That will mean more than tw- million people likely to lose their jobs in 2020.

“This is not only affecting private businesses but the state revenue is likely to be R300bn less because of the slowdown in economic activities.”

He said he was initially in support of the lockdown, but his approach would have been the opposite on how it had been implemented.

“I would have done exactly the same.

“We did not know much about the virus and we did not understand the economy, but we have learnt a lot and I think we should have opened up the economy completely except for certain areas, instead of closing everything except for certain areas.

“Let us protect the vulnerable and enforce those social distancing regulations but we have to open up the economy as soon as possible.”