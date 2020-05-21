Zooming with MPs: parliament to hold its first virtual plenary session

A limited number of MPs will return to parliament next Wednesday as the National Assembly is scheduled to hold a three-hour virtual sitting for MPs to pose oral questions to the executive.

The assembly’s programming committee finalised logistics on Thursday morning on what would be the first such plenary session for the assembly's 400 MPs. It will be a question session to the social services and the governance cluster ministers.

The committee adopted a hybrid model where no more than 100 MPs will be physically present in the chamber while the rest connect virtually on Zoom.

This is to adhere to the 2m social distancing requirement.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise said they chosen the Zoom platform because it allowed for a larger number of participants (500), while under its current licensing agreement with Microsoft Teams, parliament was limited to 250 participants.

Modise previously registered reservations about Zoom, even before a meeting of the same committee was hijacked by porn images and racial abuse directed at her two weeks ago.

The DA's Jacques Julius said it was important for the public to see MPs going back to parliament, noting that in the public domain, South Africans were already saying if the government wants children to go back to school, MPs should show leadership by going back to parliament. “Members of the public might be satisfied that we are going back to parliament,” he said.