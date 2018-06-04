#LearningCurve | Pair’s wonderful world of plastics

Bevans pool their skills to provide suppliers with the weird and conventional – from bike fittings to sewer parts

On the foundations of their careers in the aquarium and sales industries, Dave and Lynty Bevan have built a lucrative plastics business in North End. As co-owners of DB Designs & Plastics, the husband-and-wife team pride themselves on manufacturing anything from sewer fittings to the weird and wonderful.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.