Innovators and social entrepreneurs invited to apply for SAB award funding
The SAB Foundation is calling on innovators and social entrepreneurs wanting to make a difference to apply for social innovation and disability empowerment awards where they can stand a chance to not only put their work on the map but walk away with R1.3m.
Since the inception of the awards, almost R110m has been invested in funding and business support, empowering 174 entrepreneurs. ..
