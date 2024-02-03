×

Your Weekend

DA leadership booted out in Plettenberg Bay’s Bitou municipality

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 February 2024

The DA in the Bitou municipality suffered a devastating blow when it was ousted from government.

The party’s Dave Swart failed to secure enough votes against a motion of no-confidence tabled during a heated council meeting on Friday and was replaced as mayor by former ruling coalition member Claude Terblanche of the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC)...

