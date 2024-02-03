Mandela Bay Arts Festival announces new acts
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival has added more local talent to an already exciting programme for some of the region’s top performers to take centre stage.
With the support of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, administered by the National Arts Council, new additions to the jam-packed programme include a series of three evening concerts taking place at The Roof Garden in Central during the 10-day event from February 16. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.