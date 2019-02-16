Unholy row over Uitenhage Dutch Reformed church millions
Dominee under investigation over accusations that he dipped into the coffers insists the claims are baseless
A Uitenhage dominee is being probed for allegedly dipping into the coffers of a Dutch Reformed Church (DRC) company to pay for holidays, cellphones and computers and to boost his pension fund.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.