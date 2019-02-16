Unholy row over Uitenhage Dutch Reformed church millions

Dominee under investigation over accusations that he dipped into the coffers insists the claims are baseless

PREMIUM

A Uitenhage dominee is being probed for allegedly dipping into the coffers of a Dutch Reformed Church (DRC) company to pay for holidays, cellphones and computers and to boost his pension fund.

