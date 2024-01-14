A fitbit and 10,000 steps on the Garden Route

Simple pleasures and habits of many of the people I know include doing the Wordle, and more recently the Connections game, fiercely tackling these New York Times’ games and then sharing our scores, especially if we get it right in record speed.
Naturally many of us have taken to the new Padel courts in the Knysna and Plett area and we belong to an ‘old fart’ (anything near and over 60) tennis table and badminton group. All these activities are conducted in a spirit of fun, but not without stiff competition.
Then a huge part of living here is hiking the area, something we do mostly every weekend with friends or alone. And I here, I will admit there is an element of rivalry, of keeping up a level of fitness and boasting about doing the longer tougher walks.
Nobody wants to be shown up as old or decrepit and so walking becomes a way of life. And let’s face it, to not walk if you live on the Garden Route would be a crying shame as we have the best walks in the country, as good as any in the world, from forest to beach to a combination. And a vast choice for every level of fitness.
Just about everyone I know these days, has a smartwatch, wearable technology, which tracks your activity and steps along with other things like how long you slept for and what your heart rate is. The fancier versions count calories, monitor your blood pressure and send WhatsApp texts among other functions.
I’m totally and forever hooked on my watch, not because it’s trendy to have, but because I can measure my steps every day.
My aim is a minimum of 10 000 steps a day which is walking more than six kilometres. Earning the trophy goal that lights up and pings on my wrist when I have gone this far is immensely satisfying and even addictive.
While I prefer to walk these steps, I am always thrilled to find that a day’s housework (the serious kind with a vacuum cleaner, a mop) can add up to this goal and then of course I can rub this fact into my partner’s nose. He also has one of these watches and invariably when I chirp about cleaning the house he takes to mowing and gardening to compete for his matching steps.
Though I have always exercised in one form or another, it wasn’t until we came to live here eight years ago, that we got hooked on this hiking thing.
When we were not yet familiar with walks in the area we consulted Google, or outdated books, and set out on the strength of sometimes hotchpotch information and personal reviews only to find that when someone calls a walk moderate that can be code for murderous.
Over the years we have got much tougher.
I can remember one of our first walks was to Noetzie Beach and the 100-plus steep steps down to the beach and especially coming up were a killer.
It’s a 10-minute drive from Knysna and boasts the famous Noetzie castle holiday homes fashioned from the natural rock found in the area many years ago. These castles are well worth seeing and this is a good training walk.
Some of the easiest walks to do regularly are around Leisure Island, Knysna, which is less than 5km as it hugs the estuary with views through The Knysna Heads. It’s a lovely flat walk around the island past gorgeous homes unaffordable unless you have many millions in the bank.
Then the beaches lend themselves at low-tide to walks that you can tailor to your own fitness goals.
Brenton on Sea to Buffalo Bay or the other way around is just short of 10km, but you can do less until the whole walk is manageable.
In Plett you have similar beach options and as usual Plett are very jacked up having last year launched the Plett Trails app, a comprehensive, up-to-date and user-friendly guide to the best and lesser-known walks, hikes and MTB trails to be found in the areas that make up Plettenberg Bay, from Harkerville to Tsitsikamma.
This app covers 26 hiking trails — 16 of which are international Green Flag Trails and the and the first Green Flag MTB Trails in the world. (find the app on Plett Tourism website).
SANParks and CapeNature list their walks and rate them according to difficulty, but probably the best way of gauging the true nature of a walk is to find someone you trust who has actually done it.
Real toughies for us which have become easier over the years are: Sparrebosch Fisherman’s trail from Pezula.
It may only be a 4.3km trail, but it’s really sneaky because you walk past the golf course and then down to the beach. Blinded by the views it’s easy to forget that you have to come up again and the steps here are huge wedges requiring mountain goat skills.
The Kranshoek Coastal trail is the toughest of them all. It’s 8.4km down the cliff from Kranshoek and then there are simply spectacular views of the sea. But once you are down on that rocky beach the walk for the next few hours hugs the coast and entails a lot of scrambling over rocks and then it’s a very long way up again.
The full Robberg trail in Plett is about 9km and it’s absolutely beautiful, but also not for unfit rookies because it’s long and technical with some rock scrambling and again, once you are down on the beach, you have to come back up.
Drupkelders may be one of Knysna’s hidden gems because even though it’s only 3.6km to the most incredible rock pools at the bottom, it’s a real swine. Going down you need to hold onto branches and coming up is a hectic ascent even if you are fit.
This last weekend I found the Perdekop Nature Walk which is 9.5km and it’s my best yet because it’s really the perfect way to get lots of steps which makes it worth boasting about while the actual trail is a comfortable undulating path.
The walk is through the indigenous Harkerville forest with a gentle forest stream falling into a pool, a great picnic spot halfway along the route. It is easily accessible from the N2, only 18km from Knysna.
The Perdekop walk embraces all the magic of a forest and because the trail is so well maintained you don’t need to constantly watch your feet and you can simply enjoy it.
The ground is covered in a carpet of fallen leaves, punctuated in some places with rugs of green moss. You get the feeling of being deep in the woods as the trees have their very own orchestra of rustling leaves, of what almost sounds like groaning and stretching as they reach up to the sky disrupted only by the call of birds including the bark of the Knysna Loerie. Under this canopy are all sorts of mystical finds like fairy toadstools.
Sometimes I make the mistake of marching to steps rather than just smelling the roses on the way — and the Perdekop trail is a way of remembering this.
A fitbit and 10,000 steps on the Garden Route
Take a hike and make use of the beautiful trails in Knysna, Plett
Image: ELAINE KING
Image: ELAINE KING
Image: ELAINE KING
