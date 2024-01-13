×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Gqeberha ‘unsung hero’ pulls off daring dog rescue

Praise for Carl Meiring as hike in Van Staden’s gorge has a happy ending after pet disappears

Premium
13 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A Gqeberha animal lover has been hailed as a hero after navigating treacherous terrain in the Van Staden’s gorge to rescue a furry friend that somehow found itself in a spot of trouble this week.

The unlikely encounter played out on Tuesday in the Van Staden’s gorge when Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) volunteer Carel Meiring set out on a daring rescue to retrieve a much loved seven-year-old Jack Russell named Jojo. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read