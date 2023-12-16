Cop ‘casually smoked’ after ex-fiancée’s murder
Simmering row over lobola money believed to have led to killing of Bay woman, 34
A heated fight over money, a hint of jealousy and failed lobola negotiations, was silenced by the sound of two gunshots from an Algoa Park flat earlier this week.
Bringing to a tragic end what initially appeared to be a love story with a promising future, a Gqeberha woman was shot dead, allegedly by her ex-fiancé, who is also a police officer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.