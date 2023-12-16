×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Cop ‘casually smoked’ after ex-fiancée’s murder

Simmering row over lobola money believed to have led to killing of Bay woman, 34

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 16 December 2023

A heated fight over money, a hint of jealousy and failed lobola negotiations, was silenced by the sound of two gunshots from an Algoa Park flat earlier this week.

Bringing to a tragic end what initially appeared to be a love story with a promising future, a Gqeberha woman was shot dead, allegedly by her ex-fiancé, who is also a police officer...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read