A 24-year-old woman who is said to be Jacob Zuma’s bride-to-be delivered a baby boy in the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital in Durban on Thursday last week – the day the former president turned 76.

Nonkanyiso Conco‚ of the plush Zimbali Hilltop Estate‚ underwent a caesarean section at the hospital on April 12. Conco had been listed in hospital records‚ obtained exclusively by TimesLIVE‚ as “Mrs Zuma”.

She confirmed yesterday that she was expected to become the former president’s seventh wife‚ but abruptly ended the conversation when quizzed about the birth of her child.

“Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said.

Conco would not be drawn on their courtship and their relationship in general.

The paternity of the child could not be verified at the time of going to press and Zuma’s personal assistant would not comment.

Several well-placed hospital sources confirmed that Zuma, who is reported to have fathered 22 children by at least 11 women, had visited his wife-to-be last Thursday when the baby was delivered.

His platoon of protectors had closed off a section of the maternity ward while he visited the woman, who is 52 years his junior.

News24 quoted Ray Zuma, a relative of the former president, as saying a date for the wedding had yet to be set.

“Both families must come together to decide on the date. We are still in the pre-nuptial phases of the process,” he reportedly said. Conco would be Zuma’s youngest bride. She is a director of the Pietermaritzburgbased cultural organisation Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development‚ which seeks to protect the cultural practices of Zulu maidens.

Zuma‚ who has always been a proponent of polygamy‚ is married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo (MaKhumalo)‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

He is separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli and is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Kate Mantsho, his third wife, died in 2000.

News of the planned nuptials – and the baby – sent social media into overdrive yesterday.

Duzz Kubayi tweeted: “This one is going to play a lot with Duduzane when Jacob Zuma is not around.”

Mweli Ntobeko tweeted: “Jacob Zuma never ceases to amaze us! I’m shell shocked to be quite honest.”

Others took a more humorous view, with Pop de Kho tweeting: “Jacob Zuma‚ if the story is true‚ is goals actually. Nina y’all busy stressing about prosecuting him. He is out . . . charming ubabey.”

Zuma, who was replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country in February, is embroiled in a slew of legal challenges‚ the most recent being his indictment on charges of corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

On April 6‚ Zuma appeared briefly in the High Court in Durban on corruption charges.

The case was adjourned until June 8 to allow for a review application.

His lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ indicated that‚ by mid-May‚ Zuma intends to file a challenge to National Prosecution Authority head Shaun Abrahams’s decision to put him on trial.

Zuma also wants to intervene in the state capture legal saga in his personal capacity – to fight an order that he must personally pay the case’s estimated R10-million legal costs bill. – TimesLIVE