Trollip calls for metro investigation after death of young Missionvale boy
ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip has urged Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk to institute an investigation into the unfinished work conducted by a contractor that resulted in the death of a child in Missionvale.
Missionvale Primary School pupil Elviro Langford, 10, drowned in a 6 to 8-metre deep open sewage manhole last week. ..
