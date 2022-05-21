Couple hauled up on plant smuggling charges

Lengthy police investigation exposes ruthless stripping of the environment

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



In what is believed to be one of SA’s biggest succulent smuggling cases to date, a Gqeberha husband and wife scoffed at the chance of a plea bargain which would have seen them pay a fine and a guaranteed get-out-of-jail-free card.



The couple are allegedly behind a multimillion-rand succulent smuggling ring operating out of their Weltevrede Nursery in Colleen Glen, Gqeberha. ..