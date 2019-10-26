Luxury wedding venue crashes

PREMIUM

From investing millions of rand into a business venture to scraping the bottom of the barrel for food to eat, a businesswoman has told of her fall from grace after she was rendered penniless and her exclusive Port Elizabeth wedding estate sold at a fraction of its worth.



Accusing the bank of reckless lending, the insolvent former owner of La Cigale Exclusive Country Estate and Wedding, Conference & Function Venue in Theescombe, Chantal Verstraeten, said the sequestration process had nearly killed her...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.