Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn
A charge of rape levelled against an employee at a prestigious Makhanda private school for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy has been withdrawn.
The 49-year-old St Andrew’s College employee was arrested last year for the rape, which was allegedly committed at a complex where the man and the boy lived in 2022...
