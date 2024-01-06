×

Your Weekend

Third inquest to probe Cradock Four killings

Justice minister points to inconsistencies between previous two inquiries, says new evidence has come to light

By Andisa Bonani - 06 January 2024

The justice and correctional services ministry has instructed that a third inquest be opened into the deaths of murdered anti-apartheid activists the Cradock Four.

Should the inquest start soon, it might run concurrently with the class-action lawsuit instituted by the families, who are suing the state for delaying the prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of their loved ones...

