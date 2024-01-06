Third inquest to probe Cradock Four killings
Justice minister points to inconsistencies between previous two inquiries, says new evidence has come to light
The justice and correctional services ministry has instructed that a third inquest be opened into the deaths of murdered anti-apartheid activists the Cradock Four.
Should the inquest start soon, it might run concurrently with the class-action lawsuit instituted by the families, who are suing the state for delaying the prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of their loved ones...
