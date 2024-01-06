The pain’s still raw, 11 years later — Reeva’s mom
On the morning Oscar Pistorius walked out of prison on parole after serving eight years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, the slain former Gqeberha model’s mother released an emotional letter.
June Steenkamp said though it had been 11 years since her daughter was killed, the pain was still raw...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.