×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Operation ‘return the turtle’ commences

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 16 December 2023

Having weathered this year’s tiny turtle storm which saw mass strandings of hatchlings up and down the coast, Bayworld’s rehabilitation team is now busy with returning flotillas of fit and healthy young loggerheads to their ocean home.

Bayworld aquarium curator Ruth Wright said on Friday it had been a challenging year for her and her team of turtle whisperers — and they could not have done it without the public...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read