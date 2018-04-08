Real food, anytime, from Ile de Pain’s Liezie Mulder

Her fondest memory is of sitting on her grandmother’s steps as a little girl while assiduously cutting out recipes from magazines. Liezie Mulder of Ile de Pain fame still loves doing just that, only now her inspiration also comes from her and her husband Markus Farbinger’s many travels around the globe.

The couple established the renowned restaurant on Thesen Island in 2002, and in the last two years have not only completely reinvented the Ile de Pain space following a devastating fire in 2015, but Liezie has also written an inspiring new cookery book called Anytime.

“I wrote my first book in 2009 as a recipe collection,” Liezie recalled during a recent Q&A session with Bay restaurateur John Burger at the GFI Art Gallery, where the book was launched to a local audience. “The concept was old-fashioned recipe cards that were in a black box. We printed only 500 copies and sold all 500 over Christmas.”

Liezie began writing Anytime in 2012 and continued working on it, on and off, for a few years.

“When we re-opened the new, ‘grown-up’ Ile de Pain in 2016, I said to Markus, ‘If I don’t finish this book now then I’m not going to do it’.”

Published by Quivertree, it’s a visually arresting collection of no-nonsense, approachable recipes all soundly based on fresh local ingredients. Anytime has been well received and fans of the restaurant will be pleased that many of the inclusions also feature on the menu.

“Another reason for the book was that I get so many requests for recipes,” Liezie said. “People eat and then ask ‘can I have this recipe’. Now I can say, ‘It’s in the book!’ ”

Former landscape architect Liezie and Markus, a fifth-generation baker from Austria, try to head overseas twice a year and “everything revolves around where we are going to eat each day”, she chuckled.

They were on holiday in New York when they received the dreadful news, in May 2015, that their beloved restaurant had been destroyed by a fire caused by an electrical fault.

“We had just arrived and I still laughed because I thought it was a joke,” she said.

“We did consider giving up; I was pretty gatvol.

"It’s not an easy business to be in; we looked at how it made us feel to be in that position and not really have a life, and all the things that go with it.

“But we saw [the fire] as a sign to take a step back; to look at the last 13 years and ask what was good and what was bad. Someone said to me it’s not often in your life that you’re at a point where the world is your oyster.

"You can make any change; you can do whatever. You’ve got the space.”