×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Pilots couldn’t see the runway for the trees

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 October 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is chopping down more than 50 palm trees along Allister Miller Drive in Gqeberha after an audit by the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport revealed the plants were visually obstructing pilots during runway landings.

The trees are the legacy of former mayor Nceba Faku, who drummed up support to have the trees planted along the road to enhance its aesthetic appeal...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest