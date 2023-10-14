Pilots couldn’t see the runway for the trees
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is chopping down more than 50 palm trees along Allister Miller Drive in Gqeberha after an audit by the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport revealed the plants were visually obstructing pilots during runway landings.
The trees are the legacy of former mayor Nceba Faku, who drummed up support to have the trees planted along the road to enhance its aesthetic appeal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.