Mayor refuses to budge
Van Niekerk threatens to charge city boss and any officials who follow her orders over vacant National Alliance seats
Gary van Niekerk, who maintains he is still the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, has lashed out at city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, threatening to charge her or any other officials with gross misconduct or insubordination should they dare to implement instructions pertaining to his position.
In a strongly worded letter — bearing the official mayoral letterhead — to Nqwazi on Thursday, Van Niekerk accused her of being a political pawn and using council funds for her personal agenda...
