Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by string of violent crimes in less than 24 hours

By Brandon Nel - 14 October 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay was hit by a string of violent crimes on Thursday and Friday. 

In unrelated incidents, a senior citizen had to be rushed to hospital after his ear was nearly severed by panga-wielding thugs, a man was kidnapped and robbed, and another was stabbed in the neck for a cellphone...

